- Advertisement -

American photo and video sharing social networking service, Instagram Wednesday announced new measures to clamp down on abusive and racist content on the platform.

This follows a barrage of hateful comments directed at footballers in the UK after the Euro 2020 final, where Italy beat England in the final at Wembley when Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho, 21, and Bukayo Saka, 19, missed their penalty shootout.

The Facebook-owned platform said it would start using “stronger warnings” when people post potentially offensive comments, and a new “hidden words” feature that enables users to filter abusive messages.

Instagram will also allow users to limit comments and message requests during “spikes of increased attention.”