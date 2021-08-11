type here...
GhPageLifestyleInstagram unveils new tools to tackle abuse and racist comments
Lifestyle

Instagram unveils new tools to tackle abuse and racist comments

By Kweku Derrick
instagram
- Advertisement -

American photo and video sharing social networking service, Instagram Wednesday announced new measures to clamp down on abusive and racist content on the platform.

This follows a barrage of hateful comments directed at footballers in the UK after the Euro 2020 final, where Italy beat England in the final at Wembley when Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho, 21, and Bukayo Saka, 19, missed their penalty shootout.

The Facebook-owned platform said it would start using “stronger warnings” when people post potentially offensive comments, and a new “hidden words” feature that enables users to filter abusive messages.

Instagram will also allow users to limit comments and message requests during “spikes of increased attention.”

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Accra
few clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
65 %
6.4mph
20 %
Wed
83 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
79 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News