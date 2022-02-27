type here...
GhPageEntertainment"Instead of helping me, they came to record me" - Burna Boy...
Entertainment

“Instead of helping me, they came to record me” – Burna Boy lashes out following accident

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Burna Boy, the superstar Afrobeat singer, expresses his dissatisfaction with passersby who refused to lend a helping hand during his car accident.

The Grammy Award-winning musician grumbled that instead of helping him, passersby got out their phones to record his vehicle accident.

Burna Boy revealed in an Instagram story that the incident resulted in no fatal injuries other than leg pain.”

“Yes it’s true. I had a bad accident in my Ferrari today. My leg just hurts a little but I’m fine.

Its just funny how everyone came out with phones recording me instead of trying to help (I guess they were too exited to see me regardless of the situation 101) but I love you all. Gambo got me,” he wrote.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, February 27, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    85 ° F
    85 °
    85 °
    70 %
    4.2mph
    24 %
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News