“Instead of helping me, they came to record me” – Burna Boy lashes out following accident

Burna Boy, the superstar Afrobeat singer, expresses his dissatisfaction with passersby who refused to lend a helping hand during his car accident.

The Grammy Award-winning musician grumbled that instead of helping him, passersby got out their phones to record his vehicle accident.

Burna Boy revealed in an Instagram story that the incident resulted in no fatal injuries other than leg pain.”

“Yes it’s true. I had a bad accident in my Ferrari today. My leg just hurts a little but I’m fine.

“Its just funny how everyone came out with phones recording me instead of trying to help (I guess they were too exited to see me regardless of the situation 101) but I love you all. Gambo got me,” he wrote.