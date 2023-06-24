- Advertisement -

The CEO of Kantanka Group, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr, has expressed his heartfelt sadness over the killing of a policeman in a robbery attack on a bullion van at Ablekuma Fanmilk in Accra.

The Kantanka Automobile boss in the wake of the tragic incident has accused the Interior Ministry of putting the lives of security personnel providing escort to unarmoured bullion vehicles at risk.

Taking to Twitter, he expressed a strong conviction that such incidents could have been averted if Kantanka bullion vans were used for carting money.

In a tweet conveying his condolences, Kwadwo Safo Jnr criticized the Interior Ministry over the alleged seizure of bullion vans manufactured by his company.

He lamented the loss of the policeman, while highlighting the fact that Kantanka’s bullion vans remain in the possession of the Interior Ministry.

“This bullion van robbery could have been prevented, he tweeted. “So sad to see this. A father/son/husband losing his life while @KantankaAuto bullion vans have been ceased by the Interior ministry.”

Reports indicate the truck with registration number GT 1254-10 was attacked shortly after stopping at the Star Oil fuel station at Ablekuma for cash collection.

The police officer was only identified as Amoah according to his name tag. The driver of the truck, however, escaped unhurt during the attack.

Videos captured after the shooting which have gone viral on social media, showed some members of the public helping the fatally injured officer out of the van, but he died later at the scene.