A young Nigerian man has stated that in his view he believes that Internet scamming popularly known as “Yahoo Yahoo” is a blessing.

According to him, rather than the young men engaging in armed robberies and other vices, they choose to sit behind computers.

He continued by saying that it has prevented many people from living in poverty and is the cause of the nation’s abundance of exquisite homes.

The young man also disputed the notion that the Yahoo boys are indolent, pointing out that their work requires a great deal of effort and thought.

Watch the video below: