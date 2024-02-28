“Interviewing Stonebwoy will be a dream come true but he has to be willing” – Sammy Flex

- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian media personality and artiste manager, Sammy Flex, has finally confessed that his doors are always open to multiple award winning reggae dancehall act, Stonebwoy if he permits.

The last time Sammy Flex interviewed Stonebwoy was when he was at Zylofon FM a few years ago and he wishes to have that chance again.

He made these revelations to Kwame Dadzie on Showbiz A-Z, where he confessed that he does not have any issues with the dancehall artiste at present.

When asked if he had tried putting Stonebwoy on his show for an interview since their time at Zylofon, he answered in the negative.

“With the top artistes in Ghana, take it or leave it, there is stiff competition among them. So now knowing my position as a manager of Shatta Wale and knowing that stiff competition between them, would he throw himself into this game? You understand?,” he replied.