Former member of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Alan Kyerematen has responded to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP Bernard Antwi Bosiako popular known as Chairman Wontumi.

Chairman Wontumi after the former Trade minister announced his decision to go Independent in the upcoming 2024 elections ordered all posters of Alan be removed from the Ashanti Region.

The Regional Chairman stated that the party leadership has emphasized that Kyerematen’s promotional materials are no longer relevant within party offices due to his exit from the party.

But reacting to the directives from Chairman Wontumi, the leader of the newest political party in his first interview after his declaration revealed that he was the one who introduced Wontumi into the NPP.

According to Alan, around 2005, Chairman Wontumi who was by then a small businessman approached and praised him on how he carries himself as a politician in the country and hopes to one day be like him.

He continued that Chairman Wontumi told him that he promised never to do politics in Ghana but looking at how he(Alan) carries himself he now wants to venture into politics.

Alan Cash as he is mostly known added that after that encounter Chairman Wontumi once again met him in Kumasi and shared his intentions with him and due to that he held his hands and took him to the Bosomtwe constituency in the Ashanti Region.

He told them to make Chairman Wontumi their Chairman and since he was a big man in the party at that time, they obeyed and made him the chairman.

Watch the interview below: