“Is Blakk Rasta silent over Chef Faila’s Cook-A-Thon because she is from his hometown?” – Netizen questions

- Advertisement -

Blakk Rasta expressed his displeasure for devious reasons from the onset of Afua Asantewaa’s Singathon to the amazement of many Ghanaians.

The retired reggae artiste who doubles as a radio personality, questioned why a mother of 3 would choose a path that offered no financial reward but had her sacrifice her sleep and personal hygiene for five days.

In addition to enduring sleep deprivation, which he believed was unnecessary, Blakk Rasta questioned why Afua would subject her mind, body, and soul to such strain.

Fast forward, Chef Faila is also participating in a Cook-A-Thon and it seems there’s silence from every angle. She is attempting to surpass the longest cooking marathon held by the Guinness World Record held by Alan Fisher.

However, it seems Blakk Rasta and his cohorts who criticized Afua Asantewaa’s Sing-A-Thon has gone completely silent, as he has refused to speak about Failatu Abdul-Razak as he did to Afua Asantewaa.

Netizens feel Blakk Rasta is biased and tribalistic, which may be the reason why he refused to comment on Failatu Abdul-Raza’s Sing-A-Thon.