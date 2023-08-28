“Is he her Papa No?”: Gyakie hangs out with former Manchester United star, Jesse Lingard (PHOTOS)

Ghanaian songbird, Gyakie has shared a photo of herself hanging out with former Manchester United footballer, Jesse Lingard.

The Flip Music signee is currently on tour in Europe and just performed at the Hype Festival in Germany.

Her concert garnered a large crowd, and she performed on the same stage as Black Sherif, Rema, Trippie Redd, Lil TJay, BHZ, Luciano, and others.

In a photo shared on X platform, Gyakie was captured herself hanging out with Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard currently plays for Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League after leaving Manchester United in 2022.

See the shared photo below