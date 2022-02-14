type here...
GhPageEntertainmentIs Nasty Blaq dating Yvonne Nelson?
Entertainment

Is Nasty Blaq dating Yvonne Nelson?

By Albert
Is Nasty Blaq dating Yvonne Nelson?
- Advertisement -

In his new video, Nigerian skit maker Nasty Blaq has spurred dating rumours between himself and Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson.

In a video he shared on Valentine’s Day, Nasty Blaq celebrated Yvonne Nelson as though she was the new queen of her heart.

The video has raised several eyebrows as to whether Nasty Blaq has got something amorous going with the vivacious Yvonne Nelson.

Nasty Blaq and Yvonne were actually seen in loved-up mode as they intimately share each other’s company with sparkles of affection in their eyes.

Is Nasty Blaq dating Yvonne Nelson? Well, that is the question that has erupted from the video which has Yvonne Nelson in the arms of Nasty Blaq.

Check Out Video Below:

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, February 14, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    83.6 ° F
    83.6 °
    83.6 °
    70 %
    2.6mph
    55 %
    Mon
    88 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News