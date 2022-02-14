- Advertisement -

In his new video, Nigerian skit maker Nasty Blaq has spurred dating rumours between himself and Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson.

In a video he shared on Valentine’s Day, Nasty Blaq celebrated Yvonne Nelson as though she was the new queen of her heart.

The video has raised several eyebrows as to whether Nasty Blaq has got something amorous going with the vivacious Yvonne Nelson.

Nasty Blaq and Yvonne were actually seen in loved-up mode as they intimately share each other’s company with sparkles of affection in their eyes.

Is Nasty Blaq dating Yvonne Nelson? Well, that is the question that has erupted from the video which has Yvonne Nelson in the arms of Nasty Blaq.

Check Out Video Below: