It Is A Blessing To Have You- Sarkodie Praises Wife On Birthday

Ghanaian rap enigma, Sarkodie and his family are in a pool of happiness today, 3rd March, 2024.

Tracey Owusu Addo, Sarkodie’s wife is celebrating her birthday today.

Celebrating his wife, the “Adonai” hitmaker has heaped praises on his wife, describing her as a woman of substance.

Sarkodie claims his wife has added value to his brand and his life as a whole.

According to him, had it not been for the immense support from his wife, he would not have been the Sarkodie he is today.

The rapper divulged that Tracey Sarkcess has been not only a wonderful wife to him, but a wonderful mother to his children, saying that it is a blessing for him and his children to have Tracey in their lives.

“God bless your beautiful soul ? … More Life ? We are blessed to have you @TracyOwusuAddo ??” the Ghanaian rapper took to X, formerly Twitter to post pictures of his wife and captioned.