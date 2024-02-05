type here...
Entertainment

It is a privilege and a flex to be called Shatta Wale's Ex – Shatta Michy

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
I stayed with Shatta Wale for all those years because I was dickmatized - Michy
Shatta Wale and Michy
Michy Diamond, the baby mother of controversial Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale, has stated that she is pleased to be known as Shatta Wale’s ex.

She made these revelations in an interview with media personality Berla Mundi on Day Show where she spoke about her challenges and challenges she faced with Shatta Wale.

According to her, she is a very shy and reserved person and if not for the son she had with Shatta Wale, she would have been affected negatively after her breakup with singer.

She disclosed how she feels to have Shatta Wale as her ex and also talked about how the musician’s character shaped her positively.

“It feels good calling him my ex. I used to date the biggest artiste in Ghana so…You know, sometimes I had to live up to it. I think I lived up to his confidence and courageous Persona.

