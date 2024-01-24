“It is a waste of bride price to give birth to less than 12 children” — Man advises couples (PHOTO)

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian Facebook user with the username, John-Paul Ugwu, has expressed his unconventional beliefs on marriage, claiming that a woman shouldn’t get married if she can’t have at least 12 children.

The controversial statement has sparked a wave of reactions from many users online.

The young guy asserted that any less than twelve children would mean that the husband wasted money paying the bride price.

Taking to his Facebook page, John-Paul Ugwu shared his personal views on the appropriate number of children for a marriage to be deemed worth it.

He wrote;

“Dear women, you have nothing to do with marriage if you can’t give birth to at least 12 children. It is a waste of bride price to give birth to children below 12 in number.”