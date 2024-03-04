type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentIt Is Foolishness for The Government to Still Take Covid-19 Tax- A...
Entertainment

It Is Foolishness for The Government to Still Take Covid-19 Tax- A Plus

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian politician and social media commentator, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus has stirred social media reactions after his recent post on Facebook.

A plus seems not to understand why the Government of Ghana will still be taking COVID-19 tax even though it is something of the past.

A plus believes that there is no sense in the government imposing unnecessary tax on the citizens.

A plus said that if the New Patriotic Party thinks they can break the 8, then with only the COVID-19 tax, they should have in mind that Ghanaians will vote massively against them in the December 7 election.

“Covid tax is just foolishness. It can only help you to break the monitweasedi!! Thank you!”, he said.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Monday, March 4, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
86.9 ° F
86.9 °
86.9 °
65 %
3.9mph
56 %
Mon
86 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more