It Is Foolishness for The Government to Still Take Covid-19 Tax- A Plus

Controversial Ghanaian politician and social media commentator, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus has stirred social media reactions after his recent post on Facebook.

A plus seems not to understand why the Government of Ghana will still be taking COVID-19 tax even though it is something of the past.

A plus believes that there is no sense in the government imposing unnecessary tax on the citizens.

A plus said that if the New Patriotic Party thinks they can break the 8, then with only the COVID-19 tax, they should have in mind that Ghanaians will vote massively against them in the December 7 election.

“Covid tax is just foolishness. It can only help you to break the monitweasedi!! Thank you!”, he said.