Popular Nigerian skit maker, Sabinus aka Mr. Funny has subtly thrown a shade at Big Brother Naira star, Doyin and others who are patronizers of vibrators.

It would be recalled that some days ago and as reported by ghpage.com, Doyin stirred reactions on social media after claiming that vibrators are humongous in bed than most men while many women agreed with her.

Sabinus in a new post via the X platform, decided to send her a remainder as December known for Christmas festivity approaches.

According to the skit maker, Doyin alongside those who prefer a vibrator to a man should do well by themselves to ask the sex toy for a Christmas present rather than bothering a man.

“Oya time don reach to tell your vibrator Wetin you need for December o,” he wrote.

Check out the post below