It’s a waste of time to date a man who can’t support you financially – Lady claims

While some ladies are planning how to be successful in life so they can be able to take care of themselves others are also patiently relying on men to take care of them.

A South African lady seems to be one of the ladies waiting for a miracle to happen to them with the help of men in her life.

According to this lady, she believes it’s a waste of time for any lady on earth to be in a relationship with a man who can’t support her financially.

She posted: “Dating a man who can’t help you financially is a waste of time!!”

See screenshot below:

Her comments didn’t sit down well with some men and women who took to the comment section of the post to bash her for putting unnecessary pressure on men.

@Krugersville: “You guys like pressuring men for no reason and it’s very disgusting , where the fuck were y’all getting money before he came in”

@MandyCoom: “It definitely not, a man can give you more than just money.”

@Shwabade: “Why don’t you help yourself ? Actually where’s your family in all of this ?”

@ButtahCuupB: “This why most of yall still single and lonely. yall don’t care about a nigga making you smile no more huh !? just money”

@Brayoo_briann: “Until I put a & ring on your finger, your financial burdens remains entirely your responsibility. NOT MINE. any help I render is from the good of my heart ?. Some women & think just because they look good Men owe them Money…”