type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyle"It’s better to cry in a Mercedes Benz than on a bicycle"...
Lifestyle

“It’s better to cry in a Mercedes Benz than on a bicycle” – Lady drags poor men

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady has stirred up mixed reactions online following her choice of money over peace of mind.

In a recent video making rounds online, the young lady was asked if she’d rather stay with a rich man who doesn’t value her or with a poor man with whom she will have her peace of mind, and her answer stirred a dust of controversy online.

The lady expressed that she will rather date the rich man, reason being that she’ll prefer to rather cry in a rich home than being happy and smiling in a poor man.

This post has angered some alleged poor men on the media who doesn’t find what she said to be funny but she almost careless.

TODAY

Friday, January 12, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
84.3 ° F
84.3 °
84.3 °
72 %
3mph
29 %
Fri
84 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
88 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more