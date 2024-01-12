“It’s better to cry in a Mercedes Benz than on a bicycle” – Lady drags poor men

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady has stirred up mixed reactions online following her choice of money over peace of mind.

In a recent video making rounds online, the young lady was asked if she’d rather stay with a rich man who doesn’t value her or with a poor man with whom she will have her peace of mind, and her answer stirred a dust of controversy online.

The lady expressed that she will rather date the rich man, reason being that she’ll prefer to rather cry in a rich home than being happy and smiling in a poor man.

This post has angered some alleged poor men on the media who doesn’t find what she said to be funny but she almost careless.