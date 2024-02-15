type here...
It’s embarrassing and senseless for a woman to propose to a man – Efia Odo claims (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Ghanaian socialite and actress, Efia Odo has chastised her fellow women who go about proposing love to men and calls it embarrassing and senseless.

According to the budding singer and influencer, she doesn’t seem to understand why a woman will kneel down to propose to a man.

She however queried that, does proposing to the men also mean you’ll take care of the wedding bills?

According to the social traits in Africa, it’s the duty of a man to kneel down and propose love and marriage to a woman and not the other way round but modern traits seems to be switching that.

Check out the full video below

