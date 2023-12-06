type here...
“It’s only the gods that accept GHs3 offering and but God doesn’t” — Prophet shades members

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A prophet was capture dragging members of his church for not giving huge amount of money as offering despite the fact they are blessed with much.

Emmanuel Okeke as the man of God is identified is the Senior Prophet at Watchtower Prayer Network.

He called out church members for claiming God led them to give only small amounts as offering.

In his words;

You can’t tell me that you have 1 Million Naira and God led you to give 500 Naira as an offering.?I don’t understand, which God is that God? Amadioha?

It’s only amadioha. It’s only an oracle that you go to the shrine and give 200 Naira and they accept.
?And some of you will say God is not after our money.?Your giving shows how much of your heart he has.

