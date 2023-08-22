type here...
“It’s Twins”: Selley Galley and Praye Tietia welcomes first children after 8 years of marriage (PHOTOS)

By Osei Emmanuel
Praye Tiatia & Selly Galley
Good news hitting the editorial desk of GhPage.com from reliable sources has it that Actress, TV Host and Former Big Brother’s Africa housemate Selorm Galley popularly called Selly Galley in the entertainment world has given birth to twins in America after 8 years of Marriage.

The couple is yet to confirm the good news.

The news was however released by snapchat gossip monger, Sel The Bomb, after she went into the marital home of Selly Galley and Praye Tietia to share news about their bundles of joy.

According to Sel, the couple welcomed twins in America a few weeks ago. The actress and the musician are yet to publicly confirm the good news.

Congratulations to the couple and we can’t wait to see these little damsels the world has welcomed. See the breaking news below

