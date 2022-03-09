type here...
GhPageLifestyle"I've been sleeping with my mother for 23 years now, we have...
Lifestyle

“I’ve been sleeping with my mother for 23 years now, we have 3 kids but my father is not aware” – Married man drops a shocking confession

By Armani Brooklyn
- Advertisement -

How can any sane person commit such a grave abomination – A 45-year-old married man has taken to the internet to drop a shocking confession that has left netizens jaw-dropped.

According to this man, he has been sleeping with his biological mother for the past 23 years now when he was just 22 years old.

In his fast trending confession, he also revealed that his mother has 8 children in total and 3 of them are his but his father has no idea.

Now, the big problem is – his mother is jealous of his wife hence there has being an unending rivalry between them causing tension in the family.

I still can’t wrap my head around the fact that a mother will allow his son to sleep with her and even bear 3 children for him.

What has the world turned into? Are we in the end times as predicted by the Bible?

Check out the screenshot below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, March 9, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    87 ° F
    87 °
    87 °
    66 %
    3.4mph
    43 %
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News