Actress-turned-presenter Nana Ama McBrown has advised the youth wanting to be like her to be patient and work hard towards achieving their goals.

In a motivational post, she disclosed that she didn’t just become who she is today in a day because she went through a lot to get to this stage of her life.

According to her, she used to hawk charcoal, chewing sticks, and second-hand clothes for a living.

She continued that it was after all these things that she chalked success and therefore wants to inspire the youth to be patient and work hard if they want to be successful.

Watch the video below: