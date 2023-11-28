- Advertisement -

A young man who works as a phone repairer has revealed that he has cheated on his wife several times.

According to the man identified as James, he is married with two kids but he has several side chics on the blind side of his beautiful wife.

He said due to the hardship in the country, he had to let go of some of these side chics because he was spending a lot of money taking care of them but his wife doesn’t get that treatment from him.

James who has a phone repair shop in Kaneshie a suburb in Accra went on to say he has now officially stopped cheating on his wife due to the hardship in the country but at the time of deciding to stop the act, he had slept with 15 different women and doesn’t regret.

He explained that sleeping with ladies is a normal thing for him because he is a man and free to do whatever he wants.

“I have cheated on my wife before but I have stopped now. I have cheated on my wife with over 15 women. It’s normal because I’m a man,” he said.

James explained that even in school, he had always enjoyed doing business, which is why he ended up becoming a phone repairman.

He disclosed that despite passing the BECE, he was unable to continue his education beyond the JHS because of financial limitations.

The phone repairer claimed that he began his phone repair business at the age of 18 and that since then, he has used the proceeds to support his family and sponsor side chicks.

Instead of considering white-collar jobs, he advised the youth to develop the habit of learning a skill or launching their own business.