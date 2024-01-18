WATCH: “I’ve forgiven Ghanaians for attacking me about Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy” – Chef Faila finally reacts to backlash

- Advertisement -

Failatu Abdul- Razak has finally come out to clear the air following the huge social media backlash her recent comment brought to her over failure of certain state to turn up at her cook-a-thon.

Chef Faila angered Ghanaians when she granted an interview with Joy Prime on Friday, January 12 and said that she expected Shatta Wale and other big musical during the cookathon just as they did for Afua Asantewaa Aduonum during her singathon.

Chef Faila during the interview said:

“If it was something bad about the North, everyone would have been talking about it. Not a single big musician showed up for North on this project. Not Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini, etc.”

However speaking on TV3’s Newday show on Thursday, January 18, 2024, Chef Faila said that her comments were misinterpreted.

She added that people took her comments out of context and stressed that she forgives all the people who insulted her for no reason.