“Call me Yaa Asantewaa”: I’ve fought so many spiritual battles since I moved to Ghana – Wendy Shay

Highly rated Rufftown Records signee, Wendy Shay has revealed that since moving from Germany to fully pursue her music career in Ghana, she has faced more spiritual battles than normal.

According to Wendy Shay, who was speaking on the Day Show with Berla Mundi, when she was in Germany, she was free from any spiritual problems, however, she started facing them when she settled in Ghana.

“Growing up in Germany, you don’t really see spirituality like that but when I came to Ghana, obviously, I faced a lot of spiritual battles,” she disclosed.

The “Habibi” hitmaker continued saying that “It’s normal everywhere. Music itself is a spirit. What is so special about me that people will like to come and watch me perform.

There should be something that is beyond me that is actually making that happen.”

Wendy Shay, who has now found her footing in the industry, and is ready to live her purpose fully, added saying;

“It has made me know who I really am. I know I always wanted to do music but knowing your purpose and living a purpose-driven life is different and that is what I am right now. I live very purposely and I am very mindful of whatever.”