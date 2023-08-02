type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"Call me Yaa Asantewaa": I’ve fought so many spiritual battles since I...
Entertainment

“Call me Yaa Asantewaa”: I’ve fought so many spiritual battles since I moved to Ghana – Wendy Shay

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Wendy Shay cries out for fan attention
- Advertisement -

Highly rated Rufftown Records signee, Wendy Shay has revealed that since moving from Germany to fully pursue her music career in Ghana, she has faced more spiritual battles than normal.

According to Wendy Shay, who was speaking on the Day Show with Berla Mundi, when she was in Germany, she was free from any spiritual problems, however, she started facing them when she settled in Ghana.

“Growing up in Germany, you don’t really see spirituality like that but when I came to Ghana, obviously, I faced a lot of spiritual battles,” she disclosed.

The “Habibi” hitmaker continued saying that “It’s normal everywhere. Music itself is a spirit. What is so special about me that people will like to come and watch me perform.

There should be something that is beyond me that is actually making that happen.”
Wendy Shay, who has now found her footing in the industry, and is ready to live her purpose fully, added saying;

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

“It has made me know who I really am. I know I always wanted to do music but knowing your purpose and living a purpose-driven life is different and that is what I am right now. I live very purposely and I am very mindful of whatever.”

TODAY

Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Accra
light rain
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
78 %
4.8mph
100 %
Wed
80 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways