- Advertisement -

Multiple award winning Ghanaian actor and musician, Kobi Rana has raised eyebrows after revealing that he has never dated a woman in his entire life.

In a conversation on the ‘Ayeekoo Ayeekoo’ show on Accra FM, Kobi responded “I can wear any color I want” when he was asked why he was wearing a pink dress which is a color associated to women.

“I can wear pink from Sunday to Monday and it doesn’t concern anyone. I don’t care what people think”, he added.

When Nama Romeo, the host asked about his relationship status and whether he has a girlfriend, he responded, “No Please”.

“I do not owe it to anyone to introduce my girlfriend”, he chipped in.