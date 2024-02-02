- Advertisement -
Multiple award winning Ghanaian actor and musician, Kobi Rana has raised eyebrows after revealing that he has never dated a woman in his entire life.
In a conversation on the ‘Ayeekoo Ayeekoo’ show on Accra FM, Kobi responded “I can wear any color I want” when he was asked why he was wearing a pink dress which is a color associated to women.
“I can wear pink from Sunday to Monday and it doesn’t concern anyone. I don’t care what people think”, he added.
When Nama Romeo, the host asked about his relationship status and whether he has a girlfriend, he responded, “No Please”.
“I do not owe it to anyone to introduce my girlfriend”, he chipped in.