I’ve never seen Sydney Talker with a woman; he prefers dark-skinned boys – Carter Efe exposes

Popular Nigerian skit maker and content creator, Carter Efe sparks reactions online as he claims never to have seen his colleague, Sydney Talker with a woman in all the 12 years, they have known each other.

The record label boss made the revelation during a birthday party organized to celebrate Syndey Talker’s new age.

In a video which showed friends of Sydney Talker celebrating his at his birthday event, Efe revealed that he has never seen Sydney with any woman.

Despite knowing him for 12 years, he can’t tell if he likes dark or light-skinned ladies.

According to Carter Efe, he and Sydney Talker have known each other well over 12 years but in all this time he hasn’t seen him with a woman, hinting at his preference for guys, as he claims that Sydney usually prefers dark-skinned guys.