type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI’ve never seen Sydney Talker with a woman; he prefers dark-skinned boys...
Entertainment

I’ve never seen Sydney Talker with a woman; he prefers dark-skinned boys – Carter Efe exposes

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Popular Nigerian skit maker and content creator, Carter Efe sparks reactions online as he claims never to have seen his colleague, Sydney Talker with a woman in all the 12 years, they have known each other.

The record label boss made the revelation during a birthday party organized to celebrate Syndey Talker’s new age.

In a video which showed friends of Sydney Talker celebrating his at his birthday event, Efe revealed that he has never seen Sydney with any woman.

Despite knowing him for 12 years, he can’t tell if he likes dark or light-skinned ladies.

According to Carter Efe, he and Sydney Talker have known each other well over 12 years but in all this time he hasn’t seen him with a woman, hinting at his preference for guys, as he claims that Sydney usually prefers dark-skinned guys.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

TODAY

Monday, January 29, 2024
Accra
few clouds
86.9 ° F
86.9 °
86.9 °
50 %
2mph
22 %
Mon
87 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more