Musician turn-politician Kwame A-Plus popularly known as A-Plus has disclosed that he has never slept with any prostitute in his life.

According to him, some men take delight in bragging about the number of ladies they have slept with which sometimes includes prostitutes but he A-Plus wants to state on authority that he has never had any encounter with a prostitute.

The politician who is hoping to be elected as a Member of Parliament as an independent candidate mentioned that he hates the acts of sleeping with prostitutes.

He said: “Some boys go about saying all kinds of things and boasting about certain habits, but I can tell you that there are certain things you won’t get me doing. I have never slept with a prostitute before” I just hate it, and you will not find me doing that.”

Regarding his political career, he has pledged to advance the interests of the people by running as an independent and annexing the Gomoa Central seat.

The former entertainer turned politician made a vow to win the parliamentary seat in his hometown of Gomoa Central in the Central Region during a TV discussion over the weekend.

Since then, he has concentrated his efforts and resources on making that happen in the general elections of 2024.