“I’ve not had ‘shuperu’ with any man after enlarging my butts, the toys are doing the work” – Kisa Gbekle (VIDEO)

Ghanaian socialite, actress and upcoming musician, Kisa Gbekle has taken us on a ride in her bedroom affairs.

In an interview with blogger, Sammy Kay, the voluptuous lady made it known and clear that she has not had any intercourse with a man after her liposuction late may.

When asked if the men are not coming, Kisa quickly replied and stated “the men are coming but I’m just not interested and I don’t think I’m ready for that now”

Her revelation is in a big to debunk claims by netizens that a man sponsored the ‘body works’ and for that he is really enjoying it. She added that her man focus now is on his son and not ready to be entangled in any social media drama.

As surprised as Sammy Kay was, he had no option that to take her utterances as they are but when asked if she had sex toys, she replied in the affirmative and both laughed on it.

