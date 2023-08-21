type here...
“I’ve not scammed anyone, we have paid 5000 customers- NAM1

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
The former gold trading company, Menzgold, has claimed to fulfill its financial obligations to more than 5000 customers, according to statements from its CEO during a Twitter discussion addressing the recent issues related to customer reimbursements, the CEO of the gold dealership firm mentioned that payments have been completed for 5000 clients.

The company had initially requested all necessary documentation from customers to facilitate the payment validation procedure.

However, in a subsequent communication, the company clarified that a significant number of submitted claims contained inconsistencies, rendering 60 percent of the claims ineligible for settlement.

Additionally, the defunct company had proposed that customers who had funds tied up should enroll for a fee of 650 cedis to determine their eligibility for reimbursements.
This recent statement release prompted concerns over the validation fee charged to ascertain payment eligibility has since been cancelled in an additional recent release.

Customers are urging the management of the gold dealership company to review and adjust the fee structure.

