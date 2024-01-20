type here...
Entertainment

“I’ve not seen my kids in 4 years because I’m broke” – Funny Face begs for financial help

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Funny Face and baby mama Vanessa
Multiple award winning Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face has taken to social media to share the current state of his woes and predicaments.

The comic acto lamented over his inability to see his children with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, in about four years.

Funny Face shared that he is going through hell as what to even eat these has now become a very big problem.

According to him, he has lost all ambassadorial deals and genuine people who used to willingly give him a helping hand.

He added that he has not been able to see her daughters for a very long time due to his financial situation.

According to him, even though he wishes to see his girls, he has not been able to visit them because he is broke.

