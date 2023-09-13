I’ve not visited any juju and I’m not an occultist – Bullet on Wendy Shay’s accident

- Advertisement -

Rufftown Music boss, Ricky Nana Agyemang popularly known as Bullet has debunked rumours that he is an occultist that sacrifices his acts at the peak of their career for unknown reasons.

News broke out last week when Wendy Shay, a Rufftown Signee was involved in an accident.

Moments after his artiste got involved in an accident, some Ghanaians took to the X platform, to rebuke him following the death of his artiste, Ebony Reigns in 2018.

Bullet in a interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM’s Daybreak show said he is a Christian and would never join any spiritual cult to sacrifice his artistes.

“Who would invest so much in an artiste and say I want to kill her at the time when I am supposed to get returns from my investment?”

“I have not been to any juju. I don’t know if it’s a spiritual attack. I’m taking this very seriously and imagine if Wendy had died, where would I have been by now? Ghanaians would say I have used her for blood money. I am worried and the things I am hearing are so sad. If I were in their shoes, I will say the same,” he said.

Since 2018 to date, accusing fingers have been pointed at Bullet for the death of his first female artiste, Ebony Reigns.

Although Ebony died in a tragic motor accident, some netizens have accused Bullet of being responsible for her death.

Fortunately, Wendy has been confirmed well and okay by health officials and responding to treatment.