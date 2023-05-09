- Advertisement -

Former Assin South MP and Education Minister, Professor Dominic Fobih over the weekend tied the knot with his heartthrob in a plush wedding ceremony.

According to sources, the politician and academician’s new beautiful wife is a 27-year-old businesswoman and the marriage is his ninth.

Videos of the colourful marriage ceremony went viral on social media, sparking a flurry of mixed reactions.

What got tongues wagging was the claim that the young and beautiful wife of the Octogenarian was 27-year-old and the fact that it was the politician’s 9th union.

The video captured the old Professor in an expensive kente cloth dancing with his new wife donning a white and gold beaded-laced corset gown while grabbing her waist.

The two danced to Dada KD’s love song ‘Fatia Fata Nkrumah’ amid cheers from the audience

But reacting to the claims about his marriage in an exclusive interview on Morning Starr on Starr FM Tuesday, Prof. Fobih stated that the report about his latest marriage is borne out of ignorance as it contains lies which has misled the public.

“I don’t have nine wives, I have one wife, I just got married. I didn’t have a wife before so I’ve just got married. Who in Ghana has nine wives. If anybody is commenting on nine wives the person has been misled. Those who are commenting are commenting on what they’ve read and that is borne out of ignorance.”

The former Cabinet Minister also dismissed claims that his young wife is 27-years-old and disclosed that “She’s 31 years now and a Medical officer.”

He described himself as a strong-willed person who knows what is best for him.

“I’m a very strong willed person and I’m always convinced about what I decide to do and is best for me. I know why I’m doing this and so they can tell all sort of things. I didn’t marry for anybody, I married for myself,” Prof. Fobih added.