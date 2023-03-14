- Advertisement -

Gospel musician Ernest Opoku Junior has disclosed one fascinating thing about the impact of his songs and ministrations.

During an interview with Dave Hammer on Hello FM, he claimed that he once rose a dead child with his “Onyame A Otease” song which happened to be the first song.

“God used me to save my neighbour’s child after the mother had faith in bringing her lifeless child to me instead of taking the child to the hospital,” he stated.

Ernest Opoku whose music career spans 20 years revealed that throughout his 2 decades of ministration loads of miracles have occurred during his live worship services and events.

He intimated that he has been blessed with supernatural powers from God.

Coming March 26, 2023, Ernest Opoku will mark his 20th year in the music business inside the Bantama Church of Pentecost.