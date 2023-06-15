type here...
Jackie Appiah “embarrassed” on live TV in Ivory Coast over $10,000 fraud [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Jackie Appiah sad face
In what looks like a very humiliating encounter, Jackie Appiah received the shock of her life after she was served with a very expensive prank during a live TV broadcast in Ivory Coast.

The delectable Ghanaian actress with a following of 10 million fans appeared on a talk show in the West African country days ago and got put to a personality test in the most unexpected way.

In front of a studio audience, a woman pulled off a staged accusation where she alleged that Jackie Appiah had defrauded her to the tune of $10,000.

According to the Ivorian woman who was part of the whole production plan, she paid the famous actress a hefty sum as an appearance fee but she failed to fulfil her end of the bargain.

The woman feigned to be furious and unsettled as she put Jackie Appiah in an uncomfortable position to defend herself on camera. She even went on to name actor John Dumelo as a witness to their business engagement.

Surprisingly, Jackie maintained a calm composure and chuckled all through as the lady seemingly dragged her reputation in the mad.

It all turned out to be a prank.

Meanwhile, social media users have lauded Jackie for her calm and humble demeanour to the prank even though it seemed real.

See a few of the comments sampled below

One person wrote: “No one can tell me Jackie is not a Classy woman. Soo Gracious.”

Ice Queen: “wdf! ha! this is expensive. i learnt something though. if you’re innocent, you don’t need to fear

Jemilatu: “She is lady with good manners. I am soo proud of u”

    Source:GHPage

