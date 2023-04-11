Actress Jackie Appiah in the last few hours has been trending following a video of her that surfaced capturing the moment she stormed the A Taste of Son Movie Premier red Carpet last Friday at Silverbird with a craved skull handbag.

The video sparked mixed reactions by pointing fingers and asking whether Jackie Appiah has joined the Illuminati to gain more wealth, fame and power regardless of the status she holds.

Some Ghanaians believe that most celebrities start to showcase things/objects of the devil as soon as they are initiated into the cult in a rather smart way, the exact style of the actress.

They think the actress Jackie is leading a secret crusade thus announcing her fresh initiation into the Powerful Cult hence the showcase of the Skull-carved handbag on the red carpet for all the see.

As it has been gathered, dozens of Ghanaians expected the award-winning actress to come to the movie premier along with a more decent and ‘Non-Satanic’ bag that could not have raised suspicion.

Following the wild claims, Jackie has subtly responded via a post on her 9.9 million following Instagram page addressing the beliefs that she has joined the World Powerful Club – Illuminati.

In the post, the Rich Actress shared a beautiful picture of herself in a classy red dress showing her contours and holding a ‘decent’ handbag that represents her brand as ‘Innocent’ Jackie Appiah.

She captioned: “3 nights ago just before I hit the red carpet of a Taste of Sin movie premiere”

