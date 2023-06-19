Jackie Appiah’s son finally confirms his mother’s affair with Oppong Weah as he wished him on Father’s Day

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

The son of Beautiful Ghanaian Actress Jackie Appiah has silenced social media rumour-mongers as he has finally settled the case of the affair between his mother and the incumbent president of Liberia, George Oppong Weah.

It has been a rumour for years that Jackie Appiah is having a secret affair with George Weah who is believed to be her long-time lover. Though both parties have not openly confirmed, their social appearances detail a lot.

Some time ago, news broke out on the local digital space that Jackie is set to wed George Weah. This new report claimed that the new wedding day is 26th December instead of the 10th December which was earlier reported.

Well, Jackie Appiah’s son Damien has stirred massive social media reactions after dropping his Father’s Day message online yesterday when the world was celebrating the love and care of Fathers.

Damien Agyemang yesterday took to his Insta-story, he wished his father ‘Happy Father’s Day’ with a sneak photo of the Father he was celebrating showing just the side of his face in the post.

That ‘smart’ post from Damien has sent social media users talking. Apparently, the photo as shared by Damien, netizens say looks like the President of Liberia, George Oppong Weah.

They claim the side grey hair is a perfect reflection of him and that Father’s Day was the perfect moment for him to show the world who his new father is.

TAKE A LOOK