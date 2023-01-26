Is Jackline Mensah pregnant? Shows Baby bump in latest video

Ghanaian Tiktok star Jackline Mensah is one of the most followed socialites. Her videos are ones that people love to watch.

Jackline have been missing in action for the past few weeks. The last time we actively heard from her on social media was when she broke the news that her house caught fire.

Since then she has been off the scene. Her absence has been noticed by Social Media IGPs and they have started to ask questions.

She announced her social media presence with a video on Instagram that sparked reactions on the internet.

We all know Jackline to be slim and fine but at a closer look at the video shared, according to Social Media IGPs, Jackline is pregnant.

Her breasts and cheeks have become bigger, an initial sign of pregnancy in most women.

In the first video posted, she was sitting down. Social Media IGPs who wanted to confirm their curiosity continued to her Tiktok page.

Jackline posted another video of her together with 2 of her TikTok friends. At a close look at Jacky, she has a baby bump.

WATCH THE VIDEO CLOSELY