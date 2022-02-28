type here...
James Ian Heerdegen suffers a broken heart as his girlfriend Naa Korshie dumps him

By Qwame Benedict
James Ian Heerdegen suffers a broken heart as his girlfriend Naa Korshie dumps him
Naa Korshie and James Ian
One of the twin sons of controversial media personality Afia Schwarzenegger, James has suffered a broken heart after his girlfriend Naa Korshie allegedly broke up with him.

James Ian, who was rumoured to be dating a young lady named Naa Koshie, has confirmed that he is not dating anyone.

The disclosure was made as the 20-year-old was conversing with his Instagram followers. Someone had inquired about his marital status.

In response to a follow-up query about whether he had broken up with Naa Koshie, James Ian revealed that the break up was initiated by Naa.

See screenshot of his post below:

James-Naa Korshie

    Source:Ghpage

