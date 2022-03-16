type here...
Lifestyle

Jealous groom beats male wedding guest for tightly hugging his bride (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
A groom turned into an angry bear after he noticed that a male wedding guest has taken minutes to hug his wife.

This Jackie Chan groom turned the back of the over caring wedding guest into a bongo drum and landed some brutal slaps on it.

Clearly, the male wedding guest received the beatings of his life within that short period and I’m not sure he will ever hug anyone again for the rest of his life.

Most people are the cause of their own problems, why would you take more than a minute to hug a woman who is not your better half.

Although, the groom overreacted but the guy should have also applied common sense.

Check out the video below to know more…

