Controversial media personality, Kevin Taylor has slammed the popular Jesus Christ’s film that has been watched and loved by many.

Taylor claims the movie many believe is real is not but a concert film created to fool the black man.

Speaking on a recent episode of his show, Kevin Taylor said there is no sense in the Jesus Christ’s movie.

According to Kevin Taylor, Jesus Christ’s movie is just like the Kumawood and Ghallywood films people watch.

He fired some shots at Ghanaians for believing in the movie and empathizing with Jesus Christ where he was humiliated.