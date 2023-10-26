type here...
Jesus is King; Rema dismisses illuminati claims

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Nigerias Afrobeats Prince, Rema has addressed allegations and conspiracies leveled against him m suggesting that he’s into the Illuminati.

The “calm down’ hitmaker has strongly dismissed such claims through a post sighted on his social media handles emphasizing that he puts a lot of work in his crafts.

Rema expressed his dedication to artistic evolution and rejected the notion that his hard work should be attributed to diabolical forces, urging fans to put the Illuminati talk to rest.

