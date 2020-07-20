The ‘Queen of GH controversies’ Afia Schwarzenegger has once again stepped on a toe she stepped years back.

Afia Schwar without any doubt can’t stay a day without creating a hot buzz on social media. The new one is in.

The controversial media personality in a video she shared on her official YouTube page made the list of some 20 musicians who were popular but now underground of 2020.

In the video sighted Afia explained that these are musicians who made mega-hits in the past but their time has passed now as nothing is heard of them.

She added that some of the musicians are still singing, but their career seems to be like a see-saw, moving up and down.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, Mzbel(one of the musicians she talked about in the video) is now a retired musician and is depending on sugar daddies and to feed herself and her family.

Only God knows what Afia Schwar harbours in her heart against the musician and radio personality, Mzbel.

“Mzbel could not record any hit song from when she released her hit “16 years” till now that she has turned 49 years and We pray she gets a new job and stop dealing with sugar daddies and blackmails”. She stated in the video.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Tinny, Asem and Eazzy, Wutah, Pope Skinny, Keche Andrew, and Keche Joshua,Guru, Praye and Reggie Rockstone, R2Bees, Tiffany, Raquel. Dadie Opanka, D Cryme, Akoo Nana, Kuami Eugene, Fantana were some of the famous musicians she mentioned in the video as ‘Popular underground musicians”