type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentJoe Mettle is trending on X formerly called Twitter and this is...
Entertainment

Joe Mettle is trending on X formerly called Twitter and this is why

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Joe Mettle
Joe Mettle
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian gospel musician, has secured the top trends on the X platforms and many are wondering why. Well, we’re about to delve into it.

It all started when tweeps decided to list their top 10 Ghanaian gospel acts and excluded Joe Mettle’s name in multiple lists.

This is not sitting well with other parties who think the once awarded VGMA Artiste of the Year has done enough to merit his flowers.

According to those against the agenda , Joe Mettle, simply, cannot be taken out of Top 10 Ghanaian Gospel Artistes of all time list.

They added that his influence in today’s contemporary gospel music scene, cannot be understated.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Since gaining mainstream recognition from Soul Winners in the mid-2000s, he infused a captivating energy into the Ghanaian gospel scene, significantly imparting today’s church ministrations, music styles, and culture.

Joe Mettle is arguably one of  the best representative of the Ghanaian gospel music scene—in the last decade or more and his name been left out of top ranking list is a no no.

The other section setting the agenda also claims its not all about rankings and awards but the influence your songs have had on the ordinary listener.

What do you also think? Has Joe Mettle earned the right to be listed among the likes of Nacee, Nobel Nketiah, Daughters of Glorious Jesus and the likes?

TODAY

Monday, November 27, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
79 %
1mph
75 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways