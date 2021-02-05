Joe Mettle speaks on Cecilia Marfo and Joyce Blessing

Award-winning Gospel musician Joe Mettle has added his voice to the Cecilia Marfo and Joyce Blessing saga that made waves a few weeks ago.

It would be rememebered that Joyce Blessing during a song ministration got the shock of her life after her host Cecilia Marfo forcibly snatched the microphone from her.

After Cecilia Marfo snatched the microphone, the next thing she said was to ask Joyce to go back to her husband. ‘

According to her she was directed by the holy spirit to deliver that message to her.

The move angered many who bashed for humilating and embarrasing Joyce in public without thinking of the outcome.

Joe Mettle has become the latest person to comment on this and has disclosed that this is the main reason why he loves to hang out with boys boys than around the females.

In his words, he said: ” I have decided not to say anything about it. It is some one’s issue and I dont think it is cool to talk about it. I am fine with all of them, just that I prefer to hang out more with the males because they are men and I am also a man.”

“Some of them are older than me and so sometimes when you are around them you will be shy about some thing, but when it is boys boys, I feel very comfortable when we all meet”

“Even though I am younger, when we meet those who are older give me that respect and I also give them their respect. I dont have any issue with any of them, but If someone has I dont really care about it”.