type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsJohn Dumelo bashed for spraying money on Girls in a club whilst...
News

John Dumelo bashed for spraying money on Girls in a club whilst his Mother is not buried

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
John Dumelo
John Dumelo
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actor and aspiring politician John Dumelo has faced significant criticism for his recent club outing, which occurred just weeks after the passing of his mother, who has not yet been laid to rest.

A video depicting Dumelo at the nightclub, socializing with a group of individuals, including actress Salma Mumin, has stirred controversy.

Reportedly, the group was in Nigeria, where they were engaged in revelry—partaking in drinks, dancing, and even tossing money amongst themselves.

This occurrence has drawn ire from certain online users, as Dumelo’s carefree demeanour following the recent loss of his mother, with whom he shared a close bond, was perceived as insensitive.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Popular now
Man cries as he gets dumped by girlfriend he sponsored just 4 days after the anniversary

Subscribe to watch new videos

It’s essential to remember that everyone copes with loss differently, and there is no universally correct way to grieve.

Some people find solace in spending time with friends and distracting themselves from their grief temporarily, while others may need more time to process their emotions privately.

Cultural and societal norms can also play a significant role in shaping how individuals respond to the loss of a loved one.

In this situation, the public backlash against Dumelo highlights the challenge public figures face when navigating their personal lives in the public eye.

It serves as a reminder that empathy and understanding should guide our judgments of how others grieve and cope with loss.

Ultimately, grief is a deeply personal journey, and it is essential to respect the individual’s choices and emotions during this difficult time.

TODAY

Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Accra
light rain
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
5.1mph
40 %
Tue
81 °
Wed
79 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways