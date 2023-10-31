WATCH: John Dumelo fulfills promise of walking backwards to PRESEC if they win the NSMQ

- Advertisement -

Multiple award winning Ghanaian actor cum politician, John Dumelo has fulfilled a promise he made before the final day of the National Science and Maths Quiz.

Dumelo as an old student of Achimota promised to walk barefoot and backwards from Ayawaso West Wuogon to the Legon PRESEC school premises should PRESEC wins the competition over Achimota School.

Unfortunately for him, PRESEC proved him wrong by winning the contest and as honorable as he is, John Dumelo has taken up the challenge to track backwards to PRESEC.

The actor, now politician will be contesting for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress come 2024.

watch the video below