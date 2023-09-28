type here...
John Dumelo shares details of his late mother’s funeral

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Actor, Politician and Farmer John Dumelo has shared details of the final funeral rites of his late mother, Mrs. Antoinette Veronica Ama Ampona Dumelo.

According to the funeral poster shared by the actor on his Instagram handle, the funeral and burial of his beloved mother is scheduled to be held on October 7, 2023, at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Accra.

It announced that there would be no waking-keeping but the mortal remains would be opened and people allowed to file past and pay their last respects on October 7 from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

The burial mass starts at 9 a.m. with the final funeral rites set to come off at the East Legon Executive Men’s Club next to the East Legon Police station.

Thanksgiving service will be held on October 8 at the Holy Trinity Cathedral.

See the poster below:

Source:GhPage

