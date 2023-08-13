type here...
Politics
Politics

John Dumelo should forget the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat, he will loose – Mr. Logic

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Talent manager and controversial entertainment pundit, Mr. Logic has shared his displeasure with the withdrawal of actor Fred Nuamah from contenting the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary primaries as we reported last week.

He explained that the earlier struggle for candidacy between the two actors was a positive direction to see the will of the constituents but the withdrawal of Fred Nuamah proves he has no confidence in himself, describing it as very disappointing.

Speaking on UTV Showbiz, he submitted that he is not a fan of the actor, John Dumelo and does not believe in his political ambitions.

He believes John Dumelo is boastful and overconfident of being the people’s favorite and is only interested in parading as a member of parliament to prove a point.

Mr. Logic according to his research believes actor John Dumelo will lose the bid for the second time to his contender and incumbent, Madam Lydia Alhassan.

“I was happy Fred Nuamah was contesting John Dumelo, He is boastful and overconfident, he feels to be the people’s favorite and I wanted Fred to prove a point that the people can change. Fred’s withdrawal makes me think he is not confident, however, I personally love Fred Nuamah to John Dumelo”

“If I had the right to vote in that constituency, my choice was Fred Nuamah. Apart from John Dumelo being a hard worker, politically I feel his just hopeful to be an MP to prove a point and my research shows John Dumelo will lose for the second time. The people already have their candidates and my research shows John isn’t the favorite”

Watch the video below

