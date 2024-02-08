- Advertisement -

The leader of the Ajagurajah movement Bishop Kwabena Asiamah popularly known as Bishop Ajagurajah has revealed that actor John Dumelo will never be elected as President of the country.

Actor John Dumelo since venturing into politics has won a lot of admiration from people with some people even stating that he is likely to be a future president of Ghana.

But Bishop Ajagurajah thinks otherwise and has warned the actor-turned-politician to concentrate on doing other things that would be beneficial to him rather than think of becoming Ghana’s President in future.

According to him, he has been following conversations on social media and the majority of Ghanaians are hoping for John Dumelo in future to stand as the President of Ghana.

In his statement, he mentioned that upon everything he saw there was no chance for John Dumelo to be elected as President.

He continued that the person he foresees to be President in future is the daughter of former President JJ Rawlings in the person of Zanetor Rawlings.

Actor John Dumelo would come on December 7th 2024 try his luck once again as he hopes to be elected as the Member of Parliament to represent the people of Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

He tried the first time in 2020 but lost narrowly to the current MP Mad. Lydia Alhassan.