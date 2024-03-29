type here...
John Kumah to be laid to rest on May 18

By Qwame Benedict
The family of the late Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah has announced May 18th, 2024 as the burial date of their son and father.

This was made known at his one-week observation held yesterday in his constituency, Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.

Members of the constituency and New Patriotic Party leaders came together for the event.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were the Vice President and President of Ghana, as well as, several ministers and former ministers.

The former Minister who had been sick for months now kicked the bucket a few weeks ago at the Suhum Hospital.

According to the earlier report, John Kumah was been transported to Accra and then to Germany for treatment before he died.

There’ve been reports that he died of food poisoning but the autopsy report showed otherwise.

Source:GhPage

